Plans for flats in Ryde to be converted back into a grand villa

Plans to transform three flats back into one house, to ‘restore the grandeur of the residence’, have been submitted for a Ryde seafront property.

Windsor House, on St Thomas’s Street in Ryde, is currently subdivided across the levels, which planning documents say has led to uncoordinated maintenance.

The property was originally built as a single, family dwelling and before permission was granted to turn it into flats, was also a guest house.

Plans would have ‘beneficial effect on the street scene’

Extensions are also said to have failed to enhance the Victorian period quality of the building, but now plans submitted by Oliver Morgan Architects, on behalf of the applicant, are looking to refurbish the building, which would have a ‘beneficial effect on the street scene’.

Some of the extensions would be rebuilt or altered to fit the new life of the house and the damp floors on the lower ground floor, rising damp in the walls and evidence of advanced wet rot in the woodwork, would be fixed.

A catalyst for further restoration

The planning agent argued in documents along with the restoration of other properties in the area, the proposal for Windsor House would act as a catalyst for further restoration.

Bringing all the flats together would see the property become a seven-bed house, overlooking Ryde West Sands and the pier, with a games room, snug and a gym.

It was said to bring the flats currently in the building up to a uniform standard, to enhance and protect the heritage asset, would be outside the limits of affordable housing and would do nothing to stop inconsistent repairs in the future.

Objection to air conditioning

Ryde Town Council has submitted its support for the application, but made no comments.

Nearby neighbours however are objecting to the changes due to the placement of the external air conditioning unit.

Five residents have said while they are generally supportive of the change of use, they fear the air conditioning will be heard in the flats next door, causing a nuisance, and will be visually intrusive in the conservation area.

One objector said they thought the constant noise would be unbearable.

View the plans

To view the plans, 21/00576/HOU, you can visit the Isle of Wight Council’s planning register.

Comments will be accepted until 14th June.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

© Google Maps/Streetview