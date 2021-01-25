Three-year-old Eden to ride 100 miles in 100 days for charity

This three-year-old from Sandown, Isle of Wight takes on challenge to ride 100 miles in 100 days for charity

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Eden on horseback

Saturday saw day three of a young Islander’s hackathon challenge for charity.

Three-year-old Eden Lagden, and his pony Lego have, signed up to complete a hackathon challenge during lockdown as part of their daily exercise.

100 miles in 100 days
Eden’s Mum, Kelly, explains,

“He has challenged himself to ride 100 miles in 100 days.

“He is doing it for the charity Brooke, who help working horses and donkeys all over the world.”

Eden riding his horse Lego

Show your support
Eden has managed to raise just short of £500 so far and don’t forget that Kelly has to walk the 100 miles too, as as Eden is still on lead rein.

If you would like to support this super young lad, pop over to his Just Giving Page to make a donation.

Monday, 25th January, 2021 8:26am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2odn

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*