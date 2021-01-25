Three-year-old Eden to ride 100 miles in 100 days for charity

Saturday saw day three of a young Islander’s hackathon challenge for charity.

Three-year-old Eden Lagden, and his pony Lego have, signed up to complete a hackathon challenge during lockdown as part of their daily exercise.

100 miles in 100 days

Eden’s Mum, Kelly, explains,

“He has challenged himself to ride 100 miles in 100 days. “He is doing it for the charity Brooke, who help working horses and donkeys all over the world.”

Show your support

Eden has managed to raise just short of £500 so far and don’t forget that Kelly has to walk the 100 miles too, as as Eden is still on lead rein.

If you would like to support this super young lad, pop over to his Just Giving Page to make a donation.