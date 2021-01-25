Isle of Wight chippies donate 400 items to Foodbank

With some time in between jobs, the team at MB Carpentry headed off to the supermarket to buy and donate 400 items to Isle of Wight Foodbank

MB Carpentry Foodbank donations - in the donation boxes and receipt

Three cheers for Mark Benton and his team at MB Carpentry for their support for Isle of Wight Foodbank and all those who rely on it.

On Friday last week, in between jobs, they went on a shopping mission for Foodbank.

Mark explained,

“We had a few hours free between jobs so decided to pop to Sainsbury’s in Newport, buy some food (and much needed toiletries) and donate it to our local Isle of Wight foodbank.

“400 items later and we filled up the two donation boxes at the front!

“These times are hard and the foodbanks are becoming a life line for so many.”

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight chippies donate 400 items to Foodbank"

tracy

What a kind and generous thing to do. IT’s so easy just to focus on yourself and your own hardships but caring for others is what sets us apart. Well done MB Carpentry ❤️

Vote Up10Vote Down
25, January 2021 9:56 am

