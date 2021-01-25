Isle of Wight chippies donate 400 items to Foodbank

Three cheers for Mark Benton and his team at MB Carpentry for their support for Isle of Wight Foodbank and all those who rely on it.

On Friday last week, in between jobs, they went on a shopping mission for Foodbank.

Mark explained,

“We had a few hours free between jobs so decided to pop to Sainsbury’s in Newport, buy some food (and much needed toiletries) and donate it to our local Isle of Wight foodbank. “400 items later and we filled up the two donation boxes at the front! “These times are hard and the foodbanks are becoming a life line for so many.”

Show your support

You can find out more about how to support Isle of Wight Foodbank by visiting their Website.

Or if you are in Ventnor, you may wish to support the Ventnor Community Foodbank.

You can follow MB Carpentry on Facebook for more information.