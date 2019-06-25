Tick Tock Bridget bring ‘quirky, Parisian vibes of Amelie’ to Ventnor Fringe

Join Tick Tock Bridget as they invite you to eavesdrop on their latest book group meet up, discussing the story of knitwear-clad Jane the eccentric traveller through movement, dialogue and music with the “quirky, glass half-full Parisian vibes of Amelie”.

rejoining jane in cafe

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is almost upon us (note the new dates 23rd-28th July). The six day wonderland of pop-up bars and boutique venues, will this year feature more than 300 artists from across the world.

“Quirky, glass half-full Parisian vibes of Amelie”
Rejoining Jane is a delightful dance theatre performance set within a cafe, brought to Ventnor by Brighton-based dance company, Tick Tock Bridget.

Tick Tock Bridget performing Rejoining Jane

Together they sail from Bromley to Papua New Guinea (via Ibiza!) with various escapades and secrets that unfold along the way.

Rejoining Jane is suitable for all ages, old and young alike!

Tick Tock Bridget performing Rejoining Jane

Rejoining Jane takes place on Thursday 25th July at 2pm and 5pm at Hygeia House (former Central Hotel), 64 High Street, Ventnor PO38 1LT.

Tickets are £6 each, £20 Group of four, Fringe Friends 2 for 1 (2pm only)

Book online or pop into the Ventnor Exchange on Church Street (the old Post Office).

Find out more about Tick Tock Bridget via

Tuesday, 25th June, 2019 1:39pm

By

