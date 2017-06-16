Tim Wiggins takes on ‘everesting’ challenge

Isle of Wight Cyclist Tim Wiggins has set himself a mammoth challenge later this month.

He intends to take on an ‘everesting’ challenge, cycling up and down Down Lane, Ventnor to the equivalent of 8,848 metres.

‘Everesting’ is a concept dreamed up by an Australian club Hells 500, and the rules are pretty simple: climb the same route, descend the same route; until your cumulative elevation gain is equivalent to the height of Everest.

Tim said,

“The idea of a riding an ‘Everesting’ found its way onto my Bucket List a while back. “As someone that uses the #insearchofup hashtag a lot, it seemed a fitting masochistic challenge.”

He will be attempting the challenge – #EquinoxEveresting – on Saturday 24th June 2017 (weather conditions and health permitting).

But Tim is not just doing this for the fun of it – he’s hoping to raise much needed cash for a brilliant Isle of Wight charity – The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

Tim went on to say,

“I decided my self-will to complete this ‘new level crazy’ challenge might not come from my own natural will-power; so to push me to complete it, I will be looking for sponsorship to pass onto a very worthy cause: The Ellen MacArthur Trust.”

Details

The location for the challenge is St. Boniface Down in Ventnor.

From the clock tower on Ventnor Seafront, to the radar station at the top of Down Lane, there is an elevation gain of 230 metres, over 3.3 kilometres.

The climb will require 38 repetitions to reach the 8,848 metre target. The ride distance will total 250 kilometres.

An expected average speed of 18 kph will mean it will be 14 hours of riding (16 hours including stoppage time). That is the reason Tim has purposefully scheduled it for as close to the summer equinox as possible.

He plans to start at 5am and should be finished at 9pm.

Tim is hoping to raise £250. You can donate via the Just Giving Page.