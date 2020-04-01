Isle of Wight Coronavirus Rolling News Updates – 1 Apr 2020

Town council pay tribute to community member who tested positive with Covid-19

The town council share their condolences to the family of a much-loved husband, father and grandfather from East Cowes who passed away after testing positive for Coronavirus

bouquet of flowers

Members of East Cowes Town Council have paid tribute to one of the two men who sadly passed away at St Mary’s Hospital at the weekend after testing positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

A statement issued by the town council read:

“On behalf of the Mayor and Councillors, East Cowes Town Council wish to send their sincere condolences to the family of a much-loved husband, father and grandfather from East Cowes, who sadly passed away at St Mary’s Hospital from Covid-19 this week.”

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both men who passed away.

Image: Kateryna Tyshkul under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 1st April, 2020 9:39am

By

