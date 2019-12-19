Tragic loss for family and Isle of Wight business as much-loved manager killed in road accident

Simon Poole, Wightfibre’s popular and much-loved Chief Operating Officer, was tragically killed in a road traffic incident on Monday night (16th December 2019) in Southampton.

John Irvine, CEO of WightFibre, said,

“This truly tragic event has shocked us all. Simon was a truly devoted family man. Our thoughts are first and foremost with Simon’s wife and young family at this very difficult time. “Simon will be sorely missed by his family, his colleagues here at WightFibre, our customers, suppliers and business partners across the Island.”

Simon joined WightFibre in January 2017 and was a key member of WightFibre’s management team leading our award winning, sales, service and field engineering teams.

Personal and caring touch

Amongst his many achievements at WightFibre, was the recruitment of over 30 new employees, many of whom Simon personally coached and mentored.

John added,

“It is for this personal and caring touch that Simon will be remembered most and why he will be so sadly missed by so many.”

Our thoughts are with Simon’s family, friends and colleagues.