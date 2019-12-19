Isle of Wight MP told in supertrawler saga that leaving EU means ‘taking back control of our waters’

“Leaving the EU and taking back control of our waters as an independent coastal state gives us the opportunity to introduce stronger measures,” says the Minister

The vessel FV Margiris in the water

DEFRA Minister, George Eustice, has advised Bob Seely that leaving the EU provides an opportunity to introduce stronger measures around super trawlers.

Following public concerns raised in October – when the Margiris super trawler was spotted off the coast of the Isle of Wight – Bob wrote to DEFRA about the legality of Margiris operating in English waters.

The Minister has confirmed – in his response to Bob – that the existing Common Fisheries Policy legally entitles EU registered vessels to fish in our waters. [This fact was pointed out by OnTheWight in October. Ed]

Stronger measures can be introduced
The Minister said:

“Leaving the EU and taking back control of our waters as an independent coastal state gives us the opportunity to introduce stronger measures.

“We expect to hold annual negotiations with the EU and third countries on access and fishing opportunities.”

Seely: Concerning super trawlers legally entitled to operate in our waters
Bob said:

“I thank the Minister for his response and clarification of what is permitted in our waters when it comes to super trawlers.

“While it is disappointing – and concerning – that super trawlers such as the Margiris are legally entitled to operate in our waters, I am hopeful that once we have left the EU, a new fisheries policy will enable us to impose stronger restrictions on these large fishing vessels. 

“I thank the Minister for reassuring me that this Government remains fully committed to sustainable fishing and I look forward to the introduction of a new fisheries policy that will look to preserve our fish stocks and protect our marine environment.”

Image: © Parlevliet & Van der Plas

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nn2

mikeg

Seeing is believing. This MP has promised much to the Island in the past and then voted the opposite in London.

19, December 2019 2:36 pm
nickstuart
Not really correct as EU deal in 11 months gives power to EU who are not going to let our fisherman sell fish into EU without access to UK waters.Possible outcome is we lose 50% of our fish markets and need to spend millions extra to control UK waters,and that will take years. Lets tell the public reality instead of selling false promises. IOw public can cope… Read more »
19, December 2019 2:48 pm
