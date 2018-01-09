Tributes paid to former Royal Marine following fatal collision

Following the tragic death of an 84 year old man earlier this week after a single vehicle collision in Ryde, his family release this tribute. Ed

Tribute has been paid to a great-grandfather who died following a collision in Ryde on Sunday.

Ivor Millard, 84, of Field View, Ryde, died as a result of a single vehicle collision on St John’s Road, at 11.20am on 7 Jan.

Mr Millard was driving a Mitsubishi Space Runner when it collided with a wall of a shop.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and died later at St Mary’s Hospital.

“Always cheerful”

Today (Tuesday) his family have paid tribute to him.

They said:

“Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather was always cheerful and there was never a dull moment while around him. “He cared for all of us and always put people first before himself. “As a proud Royal Marine he was involved with the Royal British Legion for more than 25 years. “We will miss his caring, loving and supportive ways and would like to thank everyone from the emergency services, St Mary’s Hospital and the wonderful people first on the scene who helped him.”

Get in touch

Officers are continuing their investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180008248, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.