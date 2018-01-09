Live: Scrutiny Committee consider floating bridge review

If you’re unable to attend tonight’s Scrutiny Committee, follow our live reporting from the council chamber as the committee consider the review of the Cowes Floating Bridge, as well as budget issues.

cowes floating bridge

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the January 2018 Scrutiny Committee tonight (Tuesday) from 5pm.

The agenda (see below) includes review undertaken into the design, build and commissioning of the Cowes floating bridge.

The meeting also includes consideration of budget and performance issues, an update from the Leader and Cabinet members, as well as consideration of the Committee’s workplan.

The meeting begins with 15 minutes for public questions.

Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

Scrutiny Jan 2018 Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

