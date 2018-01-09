Live: Scrutiny Committee consider floating bridge review

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the January 2018 Scrutiny Committee tonight (Tuesday) from 5pm.
The agenda (see below) includes review undertaken into the design, build and commissioning of the Cowes floating bridge.
The meeting also includes consideration of budget and performance issues, an update from the Leader and Cabinet members, as well as consideration of the Committee’s workplan.
The meeting begins with 15 minutes for public questions.
Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.
Scrutiny Jan 2018 Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd
Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh
Tuesday, 9th January, 2018 4:50pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fWm
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Live coverage
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓