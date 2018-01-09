Live: Scrutiny Committee consider floating bridge review

OnTheWight will be reporting live from the January 2018 Scrutiny Committee tonight (Tuesday) from 5pm.

The agenda (see below) includes review undertaken into the design, build and commissioning of the Cowes floating bridge.

The meeting also includes consideration of budget and performance issues, an update from the Leader and Cabinet members, as well as consideration of the Committee’s workplan.

The meeting begins with 15 minutes for public questions.

Scrutiny Jan 2018 Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

