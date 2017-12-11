Twitter boost for Isle of Wight CHAMPS

Isle of Wight band, CHAMPS, received a welcome boost last weekend. Brothers, Mike and Dave Champion from Niton, have already released two critically acclaimed albums and are now working feverishly on a third.

On Sunday, the comedian, actor and writer, Robin Ince, tweeted supportive praise for the lads to his 147,000 followers on Twitter.

So many people still don't know @CHAMPSOFFICIAL – rather lovely pop I think https://t.co/hyFo7LcQUQ — Robin Ince (@robinince) December 10, 2017

Get your CHAMPS fix

The third album – which is eagerly-awaited by fans of CHAMPS – looks like it should be out next year, but of course, you can always stick on one of the first two albums, both of which are standing the test of time.

If you need a fix of CHAMPS loveliness before then, check out some of their ace videos below. The record label CHAMPS are signed to, Play It Again Sam, always seem to make sure their videos are great quality. My favourite is still the lads running through Ventnor and jumping into swimming pools.

And then there are these lovely live acoustic performances

Image: © Hollie Fernando