Two days left until ‘Drumming and Strumming for Shanklin Theatre’

There are only two days to go until Drumming and Strumming for Shanklin Theatre, a virtual benefit concert organised by teenagers from the Isle of Wight who are completing their Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Only Fools and Horses’ actor, John ‘Boycie’ Challis, 1980s hitmakers, Doctor and the Medics and BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards winner Blair Dunlop are some of names on the lineup for Drumming and Strumming for Shanklin Theatre.

What to expect

The virtual charity concert will premiere on Facebook and YouTube, on Thursday 22nd April at 7pm.

Performances during the evening will come from Isle of Wight musicians Black Daniels, Beth Brookfield, The Optimists, John Wroath, JC Grimshaw and Family, Company B UK, plus many more.

Clive Jackson of Doctor and the Medics

Special appearances will be made by It Ain’t Half Hot Mum actor Melvyn Hayes, Pentangle singer Jacqui McShee (who played the 1969 and 1970 Isle of Wight Festivals), and BBC antiques expert, who you may recognise from Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, David Harper.

As part of Duke of Edinburgh Award

The event is being put together by Jake Curran (15) and Tilly Grimshaw (16), as they work to complete their Duke of Edinburgh Awards. The pair are members of Isle of Wight band The Solar Escape and will also be performing.

Shanklin Theatre is currently closed due to Covid-19 and is planning to reopen in the summer.

Support from the stars

BBC antiques expert David Harper, who is appearing at the theatre in September, said,

“I’ll be on the Isle of Wight, I’ve never been before and I can’t wait! Make a donation to Shanklin Theatre!”

Only Fools and Horses star John Challis, who is appearing at the theatre later in the year, said,

“Thank you all for your support, please donate!”

Farrow: Young people are going to be the future of this place

Vic Farrow, Shanklin Theatre Chairman said,

“The theatre is important, for both the Island and the community locally, because we have a lot of local people who attend and a lot of local people who appear here. “We have dance schools, the Island Savoyards and Spotlight. All those people bring interest to youngsters and it’s the young people who are going to be the future of this place. It’s not just for tourism, but for the locals as well.”

The Theatre

Jake and Tilly

Co-organiser Jake Curran said,

“With only days to go until Drumming and Strumming for Shanklin Theatre, we can’t wait until Thursday when the virtual concert will premiere on YouTube and Facebook.“

Tilly and Jake

Co-organiser Tilly Grimshaw said,

“As you’ll see on Thursday night, there is truly something for everyone. Thanks to all the guests and performers who have helped bring it all together in time. They’ve done it all for the brilliant Shanklin Theatre.”

Visit Drumming and Strumming for Shanklin Theatre on Facebook and YouTube to watch.

To donate before the night, visit the Website.