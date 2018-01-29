Emergency road closures in Ryde

Emergency utility repairs by Southern Gas Networks and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks have resulted in temporary road closures in Ryde today (Monday).

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Road closed sign

Not a great start to the week, there have been two emergency road closures in Ryde today (Monday).

Park Road
The first was Park Road between its junctions with Monkton Street and Daniel Street. Closed for emergency utility repair works by Southern Gas Networks, the diversion will affect these Monkton Street, St John’s Road and Benett Street.

Green Street
The second closure is Green Street between its junctions with West Street and St Johns Road. Again, for emergency utility repair works, this time by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

The diversion will affect High Street, Swanmore Road, West Street, Lind Street, Union Street, Esplanade, East Hill Road, St John’s Road and St John’s Hill.

Monday, 29th January, 2018 11:47am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fZN

Filed under: Roads, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*