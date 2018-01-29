Not a great start to the week, there have been two emergency road closures in Ryde today (Monday).

Park Road

The first was Park Road between its junctions with Monkton Street and Daniel Street. Closed for emergency utility repair works by Southern Gas Networks, the diversion will affect these Monkton Street, St John’s Road and Benett Street.

Green Street

The second closure is Green Street between its junctions with West Street and St Johns Road. Again, for emergency utility repair works, this time by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

The diversion will affect High Street, Swanmore Road, West Street, Lind Street, Union Street, Esplanade, East Hill Road, St John’s Road and St John’s Hill.