Islanders urged to take part in consultation for drilling rig

Sylvia May from Frack Free Isle of Wight shares this latest news.

Frack Free Isle of Wight would like to raise awareness of the current Public Consultation documents for the Corallian Colter (98/11-E) Appraisal Well Environmental Statement.

This is to be an offshore appraisal well from a seabased rig close to Studland and Poole drilled by Corallion Energy. This statement reports on the possible environmental impacts and how they plan to minimise them.

The project can be found here (BEIS Ref :W/4207,2017)

Consultation documents containing their environmental statements have been sent to only three libraries in Bournemouth, Swanage and Freshwater on the Isle of Wight, and was publicised by a back page announcement in the County Press with a consultation period of only 30 days to 19th February.

As our library is only open for 18 days during this period it is ridiculous to expect that this consultation will reach many members of the public in time for them to send in their comments or concerns.

The consultation docs are two huge tomes of over 500 pages, which cannot be read and understood from a quick visit to a library.

See the docs online

Frack Free Isle of Wight has uploaded them to a Google drive along with a cut introduction to the project and guidance notes to help a draft of possible points to review for a response. These are linked where relevant to the sections in Volume 1 that can be read and reviewed.

In the meantime we have finally discovered that they are, in fact, online at Corallian’s Webpage and this is also linked on the guide sheet.

The library also has a CD of the documents if people would like to download the two volumes.

Take part in review

We are encouraging as many Islanders as possible to participate in this public review, as a practice for what they may need to do when our licence planning permission consultation takes place.