Unwanted gardening equipment needed for school project: Can you help?

St Catherine’s School in Ventnor are looking for donations of good quality gardening equipment to help with new Horticulture lessons.

Over the past couple of months the students, all with speech, language and communication difficulties have been working hard to clear outside areas ready to develop.

What’s needed

Now we need items such as spades, forks, trowels and all other gardening tools to allow us the chance to create areas to grow produce and vegetation.

Large items such as composters and water butts would also be greatly appreciated.

These areas provide our students with the chance to learn so many different life skills, and can aid their therapy sessions as well as building their self confidence by having a sense of achievement as they see the areas come together and grow.

How to donate

Any donations can be dropped off at the St Catherine’s site in Grove Road, Ventnor or collection can be arranged for larger items by calling the fundraising department on (01983) 852 722.

News shared by Michaela on behalf of St Catherine’s. Ed

