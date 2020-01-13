Ventnor GP merger a step closer as details of Ventnor Medical Centre revealed

Ventnor GP patients have received a letter regarding the merging of two practices.

Initially announced in May last year, the letter confirms the Ventnor Medical Practice and Grove House Surgery, both in Albert Street, will merge on 1st April under a new name — the Ventnor Medical Centre.

Both buildings will remain open and there will be no job losses.

“Continuation of the delivery of excellent services”

The letter states:

“You will be offered appointments with any of the clinical team — GPs, foundation doctors, advanced practitioners, clinical pharmacists, practice nurses or healthcare assistants. All administration staff will have access to your medical records. “We hope this letter reassures you the merger will result in a continuation of the delivery of excellent services, and help secure the long-term viability of healthcare services in the Ventnor area.”

The letter, signed by Drs Stephen Doggett, Oommen John and David Stevenson, also welcomes a new ‘lady doctor’ to the team, Dr Oluseyi Ogundiya.

E-consult service continues

The new practice will continue to offer the e-consult service, which allows patients to contact doctors online, and the ‘Systmonline’ service, enabling patients to order repeat prescriptions and manage their appointments.

The merger has been approved by the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group as part of NHS England’s Long Term Plan, to help patients better manage their conditions without the need for hospital care.

A national long-term plan, laid out by NHS England, is requiring practices to merge together to ensure the viability of healthcare services in local areas.

Open morning

For further information, patients are invited to attend an open morning at Grove House Surgery on Saturday, 15th February from 9am to 12pm.

