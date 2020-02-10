Ventnor Shed continues its growth and extends opening hours

Ventnor Shed has announced they’ll be extending their opening hours from later this week.

Ventnor Shed is a community project aimed at providing a communal work space for all. If you’re interested in arts, crafts, woodworking, electronics, gardening and more, it’s well worth popping down to see what’s on offer.

As well as there being as a range of tools and work space on offer (all for the bargain price of £10 per year) it’s likely you’ll meet someone with the skills you might not have who can help you.

New opening hours

From Friday 14th February, the Shed will be open Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (10am-2pm), as well as Wednesday evenings (6pm-9pm).

You can find Ventnor Shed at the Community Cabin on Boniface Fields – on the switchback junction of Leeson Road, Trinity Road and St Boniface Road.

Upcoming AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Ventnor Shed will take place at 10am on Saturday 7th March 2020 at the Community Cabin.

Nominations are requested for the offices of Chair, Treasurer and Secretary.

These should be sent by email to the Secretary, David George (utilityfilms@gmail.com), no later than Monday 17th February 2020.

Image: Will Suddreth under CC BY 2.0