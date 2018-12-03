Ventnorville hailed a success, despite the wet weather

Despite the rotten wet and grey weather, Ventnorville, Ventnor’s very own annual Christmas town event, provided great entertainment for all those who took part over the weekend.

This was the fifth year for the event, which was extended to include Friday night and all day Sunday in the activities.

All the fun

These included a fabulous skating rink (pictured above) being set up in the main hall of the Winter Gardens – this looked great and proved a very popular with attraction.

As well as the usual activities such as the winter carnival lantern parade and carol singing in the park, there was also an Arts and Crafts market, Country market, dog fancy dress and Santa’s Grotto with visits by The Grinch.

Comic Jazz and plastic awareness

The Crab and Lobster pub in Grove Road was hosting a Record Fayre, which had a visit by the Ventnor Comic Jazz Band and the Heritage Museum also hosted an open day.

Click on image to see larger version



Ventnor Exchange hosted an afternoon of eco-friendly and plastic awareness activities as well as fantastic story-telling that had many of the young audience getting involved.

Click on image to see larger version



Half of the Central car park was taken over by a festive market with traditional wooden chalets, live music, delicious mulled Mead, roast chestnuts and fairground rides for children.

Click on image to see larger version



Show stoppers!

One of the new events for this year was the Ventnor Bay-ke Off.

Click on image to see larger version



Being hosted by brilliant Bistro on Pier Street, keen Island bakers were given an opportunity to show off their best Christmas bakes with visitors popping a cup of tea and cake and casting votes for their favourites.

Click on image to see larger version



Although it was wet and windy all weekend, the town was buzzing with activity, so we hope it had a positive influence on the small independent businesses that make this town so special.

What is Ventnorville?

Ventnorville is a collaboration by many local organisations and individuals. The not-for-profit event is coordinated by a small committee and supported by the Ventnor Business Association.

Other groups and organisations who are involved include 3rd Ventnor Scout Group, Ventnor Town Council, Ventnor Rotary and Inner Wheel, Ventnor Enhancement, Ventnor Carnival Association, the New Carnival Company and local Churches, as well as Island businesses and individuals who sponsor the event either by making a donation, lending their time and/or skills or advertising in the programme.