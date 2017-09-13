Victoria & Abdul: Visit Isle of Wight invests hoping for tourism boost

The Universal feature film, Victoria & Abdul, could prove to be a great boost for Isle of Wight tourism in the coming weeks and months. Watch this behind the scenes trailer.

The Universal Pictures feature film, Victoria & Abdul, opens in cinemas later this week. Visit Isle of Wight and their partners are hoping that the film will help boost visitors to the Island in the coming months and year.

David Thornton of Visit Isle of Wight explained to OnTheWight how the Island had been marketed from the back of the film.

“VIOW has spent £59,000 promoting autumn breaks on Victoria’s Island this autumn, and our Solent travel partners and others have provided additional activity, billboards and online media adding up to well over £200,000 of activity in total.

“Last week saw excellent features in The Sun and The Telegraph. In selected cinemas in London and the south a short advert for the Island plays before the feature film, which opens on 15th September.”

Behind the scenes
Universal have shared this little snippet today ….

Location map
Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 7:52am

