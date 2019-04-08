Volunteers sought for Isle of Wight charity that supports disabled young people and children

Ability Dogs 4 Young People are keen to hear from Islanders who could be volunteer for a range of roles with this Isle of Wight charity.

ability dogs

Sara shares this latest appeal for volunteers on behalf of Ability Dogs 4 Young People. Ed

Ability Dogs 4 Young People is looking for some enthusiastic people to join our team of volunteers.  We especially need Puppy Parents, Drivers/Delivery Assistants, Charity Shop volunteers as well as
help with admin and general maintenance at our Training Centre in Sandown.

Volunteer Puppy Parents
We are looking for Puppy Parents to love and train an Ability Dog puppy for six months to a year, and Foster Puppy Parents who can look after a training Ability Dog puppy for short periods.  We provide food and equipment for the puppy and cover all veterinary costs while the Ability Dog puppy is with you.

Volunteers and dogs standing by van

Experience not essential as our friendly team will guide you all the way.

Volunteer Drivers/Delivery Assistants
We are fortunate to be offered many items for our shops, so are looking for people to help with collections and deliveries.  You will need to be fairly fit as items can include large pieces of furniture. 

If you drive, we provide a van.  If you don’t drive, but wish to help, we can either pick you up, or you can meet at our Training Centre in Sandown.

Charity Shops volunteers
If you are unable to help with these roles, but are able to spare us some time, we are also looking for volunteers to help in our Charity Shops in Newport or Shanklin. 

Additionally, we always need help with admin and general maintenance at our Training Centre in Sandown.

You will be joining a passionate and sociable team who were recognised with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service 2018.

What is Ability Dogs 4 Young People
Ability Dogs 4 Young People IoW is an Island charity which trains assistance dogs to improve the lives of physically and mentally disabled young people and children on the Isle of Wight.

If you think you can help in the shops, by fundraising or are interested in becoming a Puppy Parent please get in touch. 
Visit the Website, email info@abilitydogs4yp.org.uk or phone 01983 216246.

Monday, 8th April, 2019 12:55pm

