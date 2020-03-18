Warriors Speedway season suspended as Coronavirus takes hold

The Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway season has been put on hold following today’s inevitable announcement by the sports authorities.

In a joint statement from the British Speedway Promoters Association and the Speedway Control Bureau, the decision to suspend the season has been taken in line with other sport following the latest Government update on the coronavirus.

The suspension currently runs to 15th April 2020 with the situation under daily review at the highest level. It will mean that the Warriors Press and Practice Day on 28th March will not go ahead and the first meeting scheduled for 9th April will also be postponed.

Bishop: Keeping everything crossed

Co-promoter Barry Bishop said,

“Whilst we have all been looking forward to getting the season under way, the current exceptional circumstances have left the sport’s Directors with no alternative but to take this unprecedented action. “I’m keeping everything crossed that at some point over the early summer we will be able to resume racing and provide our wonderful supporters with their weekly instalment of family fun and spectacular racing. “No season tickets have been processed at this time as we will hold off until we know exactly how long the season will be.”

News shared by Rob on behalf of Isle of Wight Speedway. Ed

Image: © Ian Groves