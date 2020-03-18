Wide closure of Isle of Wight council buildings in light of Coronavirus outbreak

The Isle of Wight council yesterday posted to their Website and social media accounts that their leisure centres and Medina Theatre would be closing.

Quite why they didn’t want to reach as many residents as possible and share this information with the press is only something they can answer. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council has made a decision to close all of its leisure centres, museums and theatre as a result of the Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) crisis.

Following the latest government advice, including social distancing measures, the authority has taken the decision to close the following buildings to the public with effect from close of play tomorrow (Wednesday, 18 March):

Medina Leisure Centre, Newport

The Heights, Sandown

Westridge, Ryde

Medina Theatre, Newport

Museum of Island History, Newport

Newport Roman Villa

Dinosaur Isle, Sandown

Record Office

Library events cancelled

All six council libraries remain open, but library events and activities have been cancelled from Tuesday 17th March.

This includes the weekly Rhymetime sessions, craft activities, reading groups and any other activities.



Frontline services continue

The council will continue to run essential frontline services, including the floating bridge, and further updates on other services and locations will continue to be provided.



Stewart: Essential to help to protect our community

Council leader Dave Stewart said,

“We are putting all our efforts into keeping our most essential services running during the outbreak.



“Unfortunately, that means that we’ve had to temporarily close some Isle of Wight Council services. We apologise for any inconvenience that may cause, but feel it is essential to help to protect our community and minimise unnecessary travel and social contact during this time.”

Image: Tim Mossholder under CC BY 2.0