Waste companies come to rescue of charity after Isle of Wight council change rules

Louise Randall, Aspire Place Co-ordinator, shares this latest news. Ed
After the Isle of Wight council withdrew the bins and free waste collection at the end of November last year, Isle of Wight charity, Aspire Ryde, were left unable to process their waste.
This left the possibility of having to cancel some of its services meaning that some of the Island’s most vulnerable people would suffer.
However due to two very generous businesses Aspire are able to continue their good work, which is particularly important in the winter months.
No charge from Biffa
The waste company Biffa immediately stepped in and collected all the Aspire waste free of charge for the month of December, meaning that the Aspire Christmas Day event for those who were alone or isolated was able to go ahead.
Westridge Waste to the rescue
Westridge Waste also got in touch and offered to be Aspire Ryde’s waste collectors for free from the beginning of the year.
Members of the Aspire Ryde team were invited to the plant and were shown how the waste is sorted etc.
Louise Randall Aspire Place Co-Ordinator said,
“We are so grateful to both Biffa and Westridge for coming to our rescue, as an organisation as well as supporting the residents of the Island we are really conscious of our environmental impact and try very hard to keep our waste to a minimum, with the help of both the businesses we can continue the work we do.”
Wednesday, 2nd January, 2019 6:04pm
By Sally Perry
