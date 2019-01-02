Two New Year babies born at St Mary’s

This latest news from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

1st January 2019 saw two babies, both boys, born at St Mary’s Hospital, Newport, Isle of Wight.

The first to arrive was Harris Reynolds who was born at 16:26hrs, a son for Carly and Andy Reynolds of Cowes. Baby Harris weighed in at 3.58kg (7lb 14oz).

Second to arrive at 22:36hrs was Archie Harris, a son for Nikita Cox and Julian Harris. Their son weighed in at 3.08kg (6lb 8oz).

Oldham: Wonderful way to start New Year

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive Officer at Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“This is a wonderful way to start the New Year, many congratulations to the new parents and thank you to all our Maternity staff who worked the holiday period.”

Image: sabianmaggy under CC BY 2.0