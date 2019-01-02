Two New Year babies born at St Mary’s

Archie Harris and Harris Reynolds were both born on the first day of the year at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport, Isle of Wight.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

baby feet

This latest news from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

1st January 2019 saw two babies, both boys, born at St Mary’s Hospital, Newport, Isle of Wight.

The first to arrive was Harris Reynolds who was born at 16:26hrs, a son for Carly and Andy Reynolds of Cowes. Baby Harris weighed in at 3.58kg (7lb 14oz).

Second to arrive at 22:36hrs was Archie Harris, a son for Nikita Cox and Julian Harris. Their son weighed in at 3.08kg (6lb 8oz).

Oldham: Wonderful way to start New Year
Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive Officer at Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“This is a wonderful way to start the New Year, many congratulations to the new parents and thank you to all our Maternity staff who worked the holiday period.”

Image: sabianmaggy under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 2nd January, 2019 3:47pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m1U

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*