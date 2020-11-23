Watch 24 minute video compilation of the Class 484 train arriving on the Isle of Wight

Follow the arrival of the new Island Line Class 484 trains last week with this great video compilation by Ben Rue Photography

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

old and new island line trains in same shot by Ben Rue Photography

Transport enthusiast, Ben Rue, has put together a great video compilation of footage and photos of the new Island Line Class 484 train arriving on the Isle of Wight last week.

There is still much excitement on social media surrounding the arrival of the new trains, as reported on by News OnTheWight last week.

Ben’s video compilation includes the first train arriving at Portsmouth ferry terminal on a lorry, it disembarking the ferry at Fishbourne, then travelling to Sandown and finally on the tracks at Brading.

Preparing for the new trains
Island Line will be out of action for 12 weeks from the beginning of 2021 to allow for the installation of a new passing loop at Brading. This will result in a service at regular 30-minute intervals.

There’ll also be track enhancement work taking place to improve ride quality, as well as adjustments to platform heights to improve accessibility.

Step inside with virtual tour
Thanks to some technical wizardry, you can take a look inside the new trains, with a virtual tour created by the manufacturer, VivaRail.

Image: © Ben Rue Photography

Monday, 23rd November, 2020 12:44pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o5q

Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Sandown, Shanklin, Train, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*