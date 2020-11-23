Watch 24 minute video compilation of the Class 484 train arriving on the Isle of Wight

Transport enthusiast, Ben Rue, has put together a great video compilation of footage and photos of the new Island Line Class 484 train arriving on the Isle of Wight last week.

There is still much excitement on social media surrounding the arrival of the new trains, as reported on by News OnTheWight last week.

Ben’s video compilation includes the first train arriving at Portsmouth ferry terminal on a lorry, it disembarking the ferry at Fishbourne, then travelling to Sandown and finally on the tracks at Brading.

Preparing for the new trains

Island Line will be out of action for 12 weeks from the beginning of 2021 to allow for the installation of a new passing loop at Brading. This will result in a service at regular 30-minute intervals.

There’ll also be track enhancement work taking place to improve ride quality, as well as adjustments to platform heights to improve accessibility.

Step inside with virtual tour

Thanks to some technical wizardry, you can take a look inside the new trains, with a virtual tour created by the manufacturer, VivaRail.

Image: © Ben Rue Photography