WATCH: Police trailer shares risks of the ‘Fatal Four’

Hampshire and Thames Valley Police highlight the dangers of the risky driving behaviour associated with the ‘fatal four’ in effort to reduce road death and injuries.

The roads policing unit want drivers to realise that their actions can have fatal consequences and that this happening in real life not in the movies.

Watch the trailer

A movie style film trailer has been released to highlight the fatal four – inappropriate speed, seatbelts, drink/drugs and mobiles and to encourage drivers to think about the impact and avoid committing any of these offences altogether.

Back in 2016 the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit for Hampshire and Thames Valley Roads Policing commissioned a report to the Transport Research Laboratory (TRL) on how best we could reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads in the long term.

The report found that more than 460 road users would avoid being either killed or seriously injured each year if drivers drove safely and significant reductions in casualties could be realised if risky driving offending behaviour under the ‘fatal four’ was reduced.

The focus of the review was on speeding, non-wearing of seat belts, drink and drug-driving and mobile phone use while driving. These are factors that are known to contribute to the likelihood and severity of a significant number of collisions.

TRL estimated, based on the data and evidence, that in one year across the Thames Valley and Hampshire region the following:

66 fewer people could be killed and seriously injured if every car occupant wore a seatbelt or appropriate restraint

160 fewer people could die or be seriously injured on the roads if drink driving was eradicated

if everyone using a hand-held phone stopped using a mobile phone whilst driving then an estimated 242 fewer people could die or be seriously injured.

Personal stories raise awareness

Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard, said:

“We run campaigns throughout the year to target poor driving behaviour as well as focusing on the Fatal Four. To assist in getting the message out there we have created short film to highlight the dangers involved and the devastating consequences it can have to all involved. “Throughout the year we will, in association with this trailer, be releasing personal stories told by families affected by the tragedy of a fatal road traffic collision to share their account of the impact it has had on them losing a loved one. “We’d like to thank everyone that has helped contribute towards this campaign and to give extra special thanks to the families who’ve shared their heartbreak and the devastating reality of the everyday impact these horrific road collisions cause. “We can only make a difference on making our roads safer for all if we look out for each other, share the roads and focus as individuals on how we ourselves can drive and ride safer. “Sadly, many collisions are caused by those who are committing offences and this has a significant impact on the lives of individuals and families. “Please drive safely, and remember ‘It’s not worth the risk’.”

Download warning signage

Police additionally welcome the public and our partner displaying roundels for the Fatal Four as a nudge reminder to all motorists. These roundels can be downloaded free on the Project Pictogram Website.

Sgt Rob Heard will be presenting and unveiling the #Fatal4 campaign to businesses, stakeholders and partners at today’s Blue Lamp Trust’s Annual Conference held in Southampton.

Jim Bettley, General Manager for The Blue Lamp Trust, said:

“As a leading road safety organisation the Blue Lamp Trust fully supports the police initiative in highlighting ‘The Fatal Four’ and will include the material in all its future driver training. “We need to show drivers the devastation caused by a fatal road crash and highlight how these four behaviours increase the risk of people being killed or maimed. Sgt Rob Heard has produced a hard hitting film with supporting material giving a very clear message about ‘The Fatal Four’. We are proud the police have chosen our road safety conference to launch this initiative.”

Report from Hants Police. Ed