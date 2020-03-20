‘We are ready to respond’ says Isle of Wight council leader light of Coronavirus crisis

“We are doing all we can to protect you” — that was the message from the leader of the Isle of Wight Council today (Friday) as he moved to reassure Islanders the authority was ready to take on the Coronavirus (Covid-19) threat.

In a message to Islanders posted on social media, Councillor Dave Stewart said the council’s focus was the health and wellbeing of its communities.

Vulnerable residents a priority

Maintaining essential services to our most vulnerable residents will be a priority, as will supporting the many local businesses already hard hit by the pandemic, he said.

Councillor Stewart also called on residents to take sensible precautions such as washing hands, keeping social space, self-isolating when required and seeking medical advice through the 111 service when needed.

He said:

“I want to assure you now that we are doing all we can to protect you and the rest of our Island community as we enter the storm of Coronavirus in the days and weeks ahead. “In the midst of this international public health crisis, the Isle of Wight is stepping up to ensure all our community have what they need to cope with the impact of Covid-19 — we know it will be tough but we are ready and we will respond as necessary.”

Dedicated helpline

Cllr Stewart said the authority would be identifying those most in need and maintaining regular contact with them. A dedicated helpline to support them was also being set up, he said.

He also reassured businesses that the council was working hard to be ready to swifty deliver the package of funding support announced by the government with further details to follow soon.

Other measures to be taken

Cllr Stewart highlighted other measures the council was taking, including:

closing all council-run leisure centres, museum and theatre;

encouraging council staff to work from home to minimise travel and support social-isolation; and

working with partner agencies to ensure plans are in place to provide further support to the community.

He said ferry companies were ensuring goods and people could get to and from the Island through safe and regular services, the police and fire service were fully prepared to respond to any emergency that needed their support and Southern Water had robust plans in place to ensure essential water supplies were maintained for everyone.

Stewart: Community spirit is second to none

Cllr Stewart also praised the Island’s community spirit and the outpouring of public kindness and generosity.

He said,

“This collective community response is what will see us through this and ensure we do everything we can to overcome Coronavirus and rebuild our community afterwards. “There will be opportunities to help others and everyone can play their part. “We are fortunate to live in a place where community spirit is second to none and now is the time to harness that spirit.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. In their own words. Ed

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh