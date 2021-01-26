Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths, age breakdown and hospitalisations

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 2 of 2021, 31 new deaths occurred where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Six were reported in care homes, one at home and 24 in hospital.

Week 2 covers deaths that occurred up to 15th January 2021, but were registered up to 23rd January 2021.

Positive tests

In the last week (19th-25th Jan) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 578 – a rate per 100,000 population of 409.93 – this is almost half the figure from last week (1,007).

A month ago the rolling seven-day figure was 6230 – a rate per 100,000 of population of 163.12. The cumulative total since the pandemic began is now at 5,903 – a rate per 100,000 population of 4,186.52.

These figures will be updated later today when the figures for Tuesday are released.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 7th-13th Jan and 14th-21st Jan.

Age 7th-13th Jan 14th-20th Difference 0_4 12 6 -6 5_9 16 12 -4 10_14 18 13 -5 15_19 55 28 -27 20_24 88 42 -46 25_29 83 52 -31 30_34 81 54 -27 35_39 80 49 -31 40_44 63 35 -28 45_49 99 54 -45 50_54 117 63 -54 55_59 112 77 -35 60_64 80 40 -40 65_69 54 29 -25 70_74 47 22 -25 75_79 43 18 -25 80_84 43 18 -25 85_89 42 20 -22 90+ 51 35 -16 Total 1184 667 -517 0_59 825 485 -340 60+ 360 182 -178 Unassigned 2 0 -2

Latest deaths

The Government Dashboard reports today (Tuesday) that the cumulative total of deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test is 164.

The cumulative total of deaths with Covid-19 in the death certificate is 115.

Hospital

The Covid dashboard still shows that as of 19th January there were 88 patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Mary’s hospital, with 12 being admitted on Sunday 17th January.

10 of those 88 patients are relying on mechanical ventilation.

Last two weeks and two months

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks with a downward trend, plus daily figures since the end of October 2020.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only those with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard, ONS, NHS

Image: Susan Yin under CC BY 2.0