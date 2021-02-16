Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths, age breakdown and hospitalisations

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 5 of 2021, 28 new deaths occurred where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

13 were reported in care homes, 1 at home and 14 in hospital.

Week 5 covers deaths that occurred up 5th February 2021 but were registered up to 13th February 2021.

Positive tests

In the last week (9th – 15th Feb) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 146 – a rate per 100,000 population of 103.55.

The cumulative total of positive Covid-19 tests on the Island is 6,554 – a rate per 100,000 population of 4,648.23.

The latest R number for the South East remains at 0.6 to 0.9.

These figures will be updated on Tuesday afternoon when the next set of figures are uploaded.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 28th Jan-3rd Feb and 4th-11th Feb 2021.

Age Ranges 28th Jan-3rd Feb 4th-10th Feb Difference 0_4 3 2 -1 5_9 3 2 -1 10_14 7 10 -3 15_19 7 6 -1 20_24 12 11 -1 25_29 22 11 -11 30_34 18 13 -5 35_39 21 12 -9 40_44 23 11 -12 45_49 20 8 -12 50_54 13 17 4 55_59 18 16 -2 60_64 16 12 -4 65_69 4 8 4 70_74 9 8 -1 75_79 6 5 -1 80_84 3 3 0 85_89 5 5 0 90+ 2 5 3 Total 212 165 -47 0_59 167 119 -48 60+ 45 46 1 Unassigned 0 0 0

Last two weeks and two months

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and since end of October 2020.

Deaths

The Government Dashboard today recorded no new deaths within 28 days of positive test, meaning the cumulative remains at 238 (as of 15th Feb).

It records 28 new weekly deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate, with the cumulative total of 194.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with those who are working so hard to save lives.

Hospital

The Covid dashboard shows that as of 9th February there were 48 patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Mary’s hospital, with 1 being admitted on 7th February.

Four of those 48 patients are relying on mechanical ventilation.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only those with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard and ONS

Image: United Nations under CC BY 2.0