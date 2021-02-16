Busted: County Line supply of crack cocaine and heroin to the Isle of Wight

A 37-year-oild man has been arrested in connection with the supply of crack cocaine and heroin as part of a County Line investigation

Police say a man from Surry has been charged as part of a proactive investigation into a County Line being run from Surrey to the Isle of Wight.

On Monday 15th February, detectives investigating a county line running from Leatherhead to Newport, executed an early morning warrant in Fareham, as part of a wider operation looking into drugs supply.

The warrants were executed by officers from the Force’s specialist department on county lines, Operation Monument, supported by officers from Surrey Police.

Charged
As result, Kieran Rainford, aged 37, from Leatherhead in Surrey, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 16th February).

Tuesday, 16th February, 2021

