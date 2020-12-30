Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths, age breakdowns and hospitalisations

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 51 there were no new deaths where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.
Week 51 covers deaths that occurred up to 18th December 2020 but were registered up to 26th December 2020. The cumulative total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 104.
Died within 28 days of positive test
This figure is for the entire period, not just where positive test was in the last 28 days.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 91.
Hospital admissions
Latest figures from NHS England show that St Mary’s Hospital in Newport saw 6 admissions of patients testing positive for Covid-19 between 13th and 20th December.
On 22nd December 2 mechanical ventilation beds were being occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.
Positive tests
In the last week (23rd-29th December) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 443 – a rate per 100,000 population of 314.18.
The cumulative total since the pandemic began now at 1,618 a rate per 100,000 population of 1,147.52.
Age breakdown
The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 17th-23rd December.
|Age
|No.
|0_4
|5
|5_9
|6
|10_14
|6
|15_19
|2
|20_24
|11
|25_29
|11
|30_34
|8
|35_39
|10
|40_44
|17
|45_49
|10
|50_54
|13
|55_59
|13
|60_64
|9
|65_69
|4
|70_74
|1
|75_79
|6
|80_84
|4
|85_89
|2
|90+
|1
|overall
|139
|unassigned
|0
|60+
|27
|0_59
|112
Last two weeks and two months
The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and last two months.
Source: NHS England, Covid dashboard, Office for National Statistics
Wednesday, 30th December, 2020 5:03pm
By Sally Perry
