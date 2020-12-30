Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths, age breakdowns and hospitalisations

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 51 there were no new deaths where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Week 51 covers deaths that occurred up to 18th December 2020 but were registered up to 26th December 2020. The cumulative total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 104.

Died within 28 days of positive test

This figure is for the entire period, not just where positive test was in the last 28 days.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 91.

Hospital admissions

Latest figures from NHS England show that St Mary’s Hospital in Newport saw 6 admissions of patients testing positive for Covid-19 between 13th and 20th December.

On 22nd December 2 mechanical ventilation beds were being occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Positive tests

In the last week (23rd-29th December) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 443 – a rate per 100,000 population of 314.18.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began now at 1,618 a rate per 100,000 population of 1,147.52.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 17th-23rd December.

Age No. 0_4 5 5_9 6 10_14 6 15_19 2 20_24 11 25_29 11 30_34 8 35_39 10 40_44 17 45_49 10 50_54 13 55_59 13 60_64 9 65_69 4 70_74 1 75_79 6 80_84 4 85_89 2 90+ 1 overall 139 unassigned 0 60+ 27 0_59 112

Last two weeks and two months

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and last two months.

Source: NHS England, Covid dashboard, Office for National Statistics

Image: Pixabay under CC BY 2.0