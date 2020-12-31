Islanders recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours

Congratulations are in order for two Isle of Wight residents and one very well known and accomplished Island-born actor.

Laura Gaudion, Assistant Director, Commissioning for Adult Social Care, Isle of Wight Council was awarded a BEM for services to Social Care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Laura has played an important part in the Isle of Wight council’s response to Covid-19 on the Island, which over the last ten months has seen many organisations pulling together to support the Island’s community of isolated or vulnerable residents.

Services to Further Education

Meanwhile, Lynne Christopher (pictured above), Deputy Principal at Isle of Wight College, has been awarded an MBE for services to Further Education.

Lynne joined Isle of Wight College in September 1988 as Head Librarian and after a number of successive promotions, and gaining an MBA, she was appointed Deputy Principal in 2010.

Lavin: “Tireless dedication and commitment”

Principal of the College, Debbie Lavin CBE said,

“After the toughest of years that we have all endured, it is wonderful to end 2020 with a celebration and there is no one more deserving of this award than Lynne Christopher. “During her many years at the college, Lynne has developed a wealth of experience and skills, ensuring the college retains its reputation for being a world class facility and a respected community hub. “The Isle of Wight College is the successful institution it is today thanks to Lynne’s tireless dedication and commitment.”

Christopher: “Delighted and honoured to receive this award”

On receiving news of the award, Lynne said,

“I feel delighted and honoured to receive this award and I would like to pay tribute to the many, many colleagues alongside whom I have worked throughout my time at the college. “Collectively we work very hard to provide the best possible learning experience for our students, whatever their age or ability. “The dedication, support and inspiration provided by Isle of Wight College staff has ensured that our students receive a standard of education and training that is second to none and the many wonderful success stories that we hear about every year, from those who have studied with us, make all our efforts truly worthwhile.”

Also named in the Queen’s New Year Honours was actor Sheila Hancock, who was born on the Island and returned to perform at Shanklin Theatre. Sheila was given a damehood for services to drama and charity.

Image: jenniferboyer under CC BY 2.0