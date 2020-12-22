Weekly update of positive Isle of Wight Covid-19 deaths: Including deaths, age breakdowns and hospitalisations

In the last week (15th-21st December) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 106, a rate per 100,000 population of 75.18.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began now at 1,132 a rate per 100,000 population of 802.84.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown and difference in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 8th-14th and 15th-21st December.

The age groups with the largest increase in positive tests were the 40 to 44-year-olds (up from 3 to 15) and the 50 to 55-year-olds (up from 1 to 11).

The age groups that saw no change to the numbers from the previous week were 15 to 19-year-olds, 30 to 34-year-olds, 70 to 74-year0-olds and 90+.

Age 8-14 Dec 15-21 Dec Diff 0_4 1 5 4 5_9 0 4 4 10_14 0 4 4 15_19 2 2 0 20_24 1 8 7 25_29 6 8 2 30_34 5 5 0 35_39 5 7 2 40_44 3 15 12 45_49 1 9 8 50_54 4 9 5 55_59 1 11 10 60_64 1 5 4 65_69 2 4 2 70_74 1 1 0 75_79 0 5 5 80_84 0 3 3 85_89 0 1 1 90+ 0 0 0 overall 33 106 73 unassigned 0 0 0 60+ 4 19 15 0_59 29 87 58

Deaths due to Covid

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 50 there were two deaths in hospital and one in a care home where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Week 50 covers deaths that occurred up to 11th December 2020 but were registered up to 19th December 2020. The cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is 106.

This figure is for the entire period, not just where positive test was in the last 28 days.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 87.

Our thoughts are with NHS and care staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Hospital admissions

Latest figures from NHS England show that St Mary’s Hospital in Newport saw two admissions of patients testing positive for Covid-19 between 7th to 13th December.

On 14th and 15th December two mechanical ventilation beds were being occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: Covid Dashboard, NHS England, Office for National Statistics

