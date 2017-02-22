Well-known Isle of Wight artists join Open Exhibition

Emma shares this latest news from the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. Ed

A number of well-known Isle of Wight artists will be displaying work during an Open Exhibition being held at Earl Mountbatten Hospice’s Art Gallery during March.

Artists taking part in the event are each entering one or more of their pieces, which will be hung on the walls at the centre of the Newport hospice building. The work is offered for sale, with a percentage being given to the hospice to support its work caring for Island patients and their families across the Isle of Wight.

Opening this Friday

A broad range of subjects and mediums is being displayed in the exhibition, which officially opens on Friday 24 February 2017.

The artists involved in the display are: Martin Swan, Becky Samuelson, Barbara Long, Anne Axford, Carly Groves, Chris Gillies, Ivan Lapper, Sophie Flowers and Sienna Anderson.

The art gallery is open every day during office hours (including weekends), and can be found by going to the main hospice reception from where visitors will be directed to the exhibition.

More to see

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Chelsea Garden and Sunflower Café, where a range of refreshments is on offer until 8pm.

For more information about the art gallery, and for a preview of the Open Exhibition, visit the Website.

(Earl Mountbatten Hospice, Halberry Lane, Newport, PO30 2ER)

Image: © Sienna Anderson



