New Isle of Wight Conservative Association Deputy Chairman resigns after just one week

One of the newly-elected Isle of Wight Conservative Association’s Deputy Chairmen has already resigned – one week in. Wendy Murwill didn’t even make it as far as the first Officers’ meeting.

wendy murwill

Less than a week after being voted in as Deputy Chairman (Membership & Fundraising), Wendy Murwill has stepped down – before the first Isle of Wight Conservative Association (IWCA) Officers’ meeting had even been held.

Less than a week
As reported by OnTheWight, Wendy stepped into the role at the Annual General Meeting on 29th March when the new 2018 IWCA Executive was picked. The Officers met for the first time last Friday (6th April). A week later.

No reason was given for the resignation OnTheWight understands.

Co-opting
OnTheWight attempted to contact Wendy this morning via her husband’s official Isle of Wight email address – Michael Murwill is one of the councillors (Conservative) for Brading, St Helens and Bembridge – but at the time of writing we hadn’t heard back.

The unexpected vacancy will, OnTheWight understands, be filled by co-opting someone into the position at the next meeting of the IWCA Executive Council.

