What are Isle of Wight council reserves for if not a pandemic? asks Cllr Brodie

That is the question put to the Isle of Wight Council leadership at the Corporate Scrutiny Committee meeting this week by Cllr Geoff Brodie (Independent Labour, Newport East).

With IW Council reserves of more than £12 million and a Coronavirus related budget shortfall of at least £10 million, Cllr Brodie was disappointed at the usual insistence by the Cabinet Member for Resources that reserves had to be kept at a minimum level of £7 million, reducing room for manoeuvre.

Brodie: ‘Austerity Mark 2’

Cllr Brodie is certain that ‘Austerity Mark 2’ will be the Council’s approach to balancing the books in the future, rather than using reserves.

He said,

“If I have a couple of hundred £s in savings and I get an unexpected bill, I use those savings. I don’t go out and rob people to pay the bill. “That is what I expect will effectively happen under this Council leadership. “Essential services will be slashed rather than the Council using the reserves that are the people’s money anyway.”

News shared by Geoff Brodie, Ed