“What happens next now the council leaders have resigned?”

This in from the council following the resignation of the leader and deputy leader earlier today. Ed
John Metcalfe, Chief Executive of the Isle of Wight Council, has acknowledged receipt of the resignations of Councillors Jonathan Bacon and Steve Stubbings, from their roles as Leader and Deputy Leader of the Isle of Wight Council.
In accordance with procedures, it has been agreed that the process to elect a new Leader will take place at Full Council on Wednesday 18 January 2017. This will become the first substantive item on the agenda for debate.
Existing Executive Members will remain in post until a new Leader is appointed; it will then be the role of the new leader to select their Cabinet/Executive.
In the meantime, tonight’s public budget consultation meeting will go ahead as planned.
Monday, 16th January, 2017 11:53am
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eUu
Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story
.
wightgeek
16.Jan.2017 12:20pm
It is going to be a fascinating meeting. I wonder if all the Independents will sit on their hands for any nominations or votes?
We should do a sweepstake. My money is on Cllr Charles (Brian) Chapman for leader!
I shall also bring the popcorn.
Colin
16.Jan.2017 12:39pm
Elsewhere according to Cllr Stubbings, Luisa has already launched a leadership bid.
Pass the popcorn.
wightgeek
16.Jan.2017 12:51pm
Yes, I just read. Absolutely incredible.
Salted or sweet?
Colin
16.Jan.2017 12:56pm
Her or the popcorn?
Alan Jones
16.Jan.2017 12:51pm
So who is going to chair tonights meeting?
wightgeek
16.Jan.2017 12:52pm
Carl Feeney.
Alan
16.Jan.2017 3:31pm
No chance, there’s no fixed link to get him there.
Tim
16.Jan.2017 12:59pm
Rodney Downer would make a good leader, he’s very good with local issues.
doughnut
16.Jan.2017 1:03pm
Pass the poison chalice? It’s a wonder they’re not all running for the hills at this point.
mywifesheelsare2high
16.Jan.2017 1:20pm
Chris Whitehouse is always gobbing off let’s see if he’s up to the job.
retired hack
16.Jan.2017 1:40pm
He’ll have to compete with a few egos nearly as big as his.
electrickery
16.Jan.2017 1:53pm
And I used to think that “House of Cards” and “The Thick of it” were far-fetched. You really couldn’t make it up.
Perhaps at tonight’s meeting we should appoint an interim “People’s Leader” – Luisa has to be the only sensible choice among those who might be interested (Ian Stephens?) with Paul Fuller as deputy.
doughnut
16.Jan.2017 2:29pm
Does anyone know how bad things have to get before the government steps in? Is it if they can’t set a budget?
Marion
16.Jan.2017 2:37pm
County Distress are reporting Luisa has thrown her hat into the ring to become leader. What does she possibly think she has to offer. Talk about punching above your weight. God help us.
tiki
16.Jan.2017 2:55pm
I thought Luisa had taken a step back because of family and other commitments, suddenly she has found the enthusiasm again.I suggest Cllr Peacey Wilcox and Paul Fuller.
iowspy
16.Jan.2017 3:21pm
There are more revelations to come by the end of the day
yjc
16.Jan.2017 3:36pm
“What happens next now the council leaders have resigned?”
We really panic!
I’d like to see people with energy and with their feet on the ground as Leader and Deputy Leader – Cllr Jones-Evans and Cllr Baker-Smith come to mind.
But I can see it could be a poisoned chalice so maybe not.
Mariner58
16.Jan.2017 6:16pm
I strongly suspect that there is a deeper, so far unannounced, reason that they’ve both ‘jumped’ before they were ‘pushed’.
Richard
16.Jan.2017 10:00pm
The council has been very poor since they were voted in they were chasing vanity rather than concentrating on what they were exposed to doing. They were trying to get in the papers all the time to show how great they thought they were. I understand a lot of cuts have come from central government but this should have been managed better not spending the whole time point scoring off each other. I hope whoever takes over just does what they were voted in for run the council for the people who live on the island.