“What happens next now the council leaders have resigned?”

This in from the council following the resignation of the leader and deputy leader earlier today. Ed

John Metcalfe, Chief Executive of the Isle of Wight Council, has acknowledged receipt of the resignations of Councillors Jonathan Bacon and Steve Stubbings, from their roles as Leader and Deputy Leader of the Isle of Wight Council.

In accordance with procedures, it has been agreed that the process to elect a new Leader will take place at Full Council on Wednesday 18 January 2017. This will become the first substantive item on the agenda for debate.

Existing Executive Members will remain in post until a new Leader is appointed; it will then be the role of the new leader to select their Cabinet/Executive.

In the meantime, tonight’s public budget consultation meeting will go ahead as planned.

