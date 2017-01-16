What happens next now the council leaders have resigned?

With both the Leader and his deputy resigning today – the question arises – ‘What next?’ The council has just laid out what follows.

Read and contribute to the 19 readers' comments ↓

John Metcalfe - Now CEO of Isle of Wight council - 25 Nov 2015

This in from the council following the resignation of the leader and deputy leader earlier today. Ed

John Metcalfe, Chief Executive of the Isle of Wight Council, has acknowledged receipt of the resignations of Councillors Jonathan Bacon and Steve Stubbings, from their roles as Leader and Deputy Leader of the Isle of Wight Council.

In accordance with procedures, it has been agreed that the process to elect a new Leader will take place at Full Council on Wednesday 18 January 2017. This will become the first substantive item on the agenda for debate.

Existing Executive Members will remain in post until a new Leader is appointed; it will then be the role of the new leader to select their Cabinet/Executive.

In the meantime, tonight’s public budget consultation meeting will go ahead as planned.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 16th January, 2017 11:53am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eUu

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Print Friendly

.

19 Comments

  1. wightgeek


    16.Jan.2017 12:20pm

    It is going to be a fascinating meeting. I wonder if all the Independents will sit on their hands for any nominations or votes?

    We should do a sweepstake. My money is on Cllr Charles (Brian) Chapman for leader!

    I shall also bring the popcorn.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  2. Colin


    16.Jan.2017 12:39pm

    Elsewhere according to Cllr Stubbings, Luisa has already launched a leadership bid.

    Pass the popcorn.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  3. Alan Jones


    16.Jan.2017 12:51pm

    So who is going to chair tonights meeting?

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  4. Tim


    16.Jan.2017 12:59pm

    Rodney Downer would make a good leader, he’s very good with local issues.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  5. doughnut


    16.Jan.2017 1:03pm

    Pass the poison chalice? It’s a wonder they’re not all running for the hills at this point.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  6. mywifesheelsare2high


    16.Jan.2017 1:20pm

    Chris Whitehouse is always gobbing off let’s see if he’s up to the job.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  7. electrickery


    16.Jan.2017 1:53pm

    And I used to think that “House of Cards” and “The Thick of it” were far-fetched. You really couldn’t make it up.

    Perhaps at tonight’s meeting we should appoint an interim “People’s Leader” – Luisa has to be the only sensible choice among those who might be interested (Ian Stephens?) with Paul Fuller as deputy.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  8. doughnut


    16.Jan.2017 2:29pm

    Does anyone know how bad things have to get before the government steps in? Is it if they can’t set a budget?

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  9. Marion


    16.Jan.2017 2:37pm

    County Distress are reporting Luisa has thrown her hat into the ring to become leader. What does she possibly think she has to offer. Talk about punching above your weight. God help us.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  10. tiki


    16.Jan.2017 2:55pm

    I thought Luisa had taken a step back because of family and other commitments, suddenly she has found the enthusiasm again.I suggest Cllr Peacey Wilcox and Paul Fuller.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  11. iowspy


    16.Jan.2017 3:21pm

    There are more revelations to come by the end of the day

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  12. yjc


    16.Jan.2017 3:36pm

    “What happens next now the council leaders have resigned?”

    We really panic!

    I’d like to see people with energy and with their feet on the ground as Leader and Deputy Leader – Cllr Jones-Evans and Cllr Baker-Smith come to mind.

    But I can see it could be a poisoned chalice so maybe not.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  13. Mariner58


    16.Jan.2017 6:16pm

    I strongly suspect that there is a deeper, so far unannounced, reason that they’ve both ‘jumped’ before they were ‘pushed’.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

  14. Richard


    16.Jan.2017 10:00pm

    The council has been very poor since they were voted in they were chasing vanity rather than concentrating on what they were exposed to doing. They were trying to get in the papers all the time to show how great they thought they were. I understand a lot of cuts have come from central government but this should have been managed better not spending the whole time point scoring off each other. I hope whoever takes over just does what they were voted in for run the council for the people who live on the island.

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*