Where’s that update on the Cowes Floating Bridge Isle of Wight council?

It’s now gone 6pm on Friday – past when most people consider to be the end of the working week – and there is still no word from the Isle of Wight council on when users of the Cowes Floating Bridge – and the businesses that rely on it for trade – can expect to see its return.

Earlier this week the Isle of Wight council said they hoped to provide an update at the end of the week on when the Bridge – which has been out of action for 24 days – might return to service.

Yesterday a spokesperson for the council told News OnTheWight that an update would be issued today (Friday).

Unanswered questions

News OnTheWight put 15 questions to the Isle of Wight council about the Floating Bridge this week and yesterday they claimed it was difficult to answer many of the questions, so chose instead not to answer any.

Cllr Ian Ward, the cabinet member in charge of transport, denied claims that new parts could take up to 30 weeks to arrive, but he also failed to answer whether it could take up to eight weeks.

