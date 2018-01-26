Witness appeal: Ryde man suffering serious head injuries following collision

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle road traffic collision near Ryde in which a 22-year-old man suffered serious head injuries.

It took place just after 10pm on Sunday 21 January as a red Seat Leon travelled northbound along Beaper Shute.

The vehicle left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The driver sustained a serious head injury and was taken to St Mary’s Hospital. He was then transferred to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers are investigating the circumstances on the collision.

PC Dominic Green said:

“Did you witness this collision? Perhaps you saw a red Seat Leon travelling along this road before the collision? If so, please get in touch.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 44180027275.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

