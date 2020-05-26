Wolverton Manor Garden Fair postponed in light of Coronavirus

In light of Coronavirus pandemic, organisers of Wolverton Manor Garden Fair have made the decision to postpone the event until 2021.

A spokesperson for the Wolverton Committee said,

“Firstly, we would like to say a huge thank you for your patience and support whilst we have been navigating our way through these uncertain times. “As with so many aspects of our day to day lives, the current pandemic has put our preparations on hold and it is with a heavy heart that we confirm this year’s Garden Fair will not be going ahead.”

“Inappropriate to proceed”

They went on to say,