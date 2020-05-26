Wolverton Manor Garden Fair postponed in light of Coronavirus

In light of Coronavirus pandemic, organisers of Wolverton Manor Garden Fair have made the decision to postpone the event until 2021.
A spokesperson for the Wolverton Committee said,
“Firstly, we would like to say a huge thank you for your patience and support whilst we have been navigating our way through these uncertain times.
“As with so many aspects of our day to day lives, the current pandemic has put our preparations on hold and it is with a heavy heart that we confirm this year’s Garden Fair will not be going ahead.”
“Inappropriate to proceed”
They went on to say,
“The health and happiness of our exhibitors and attendees is our number one priority and we feel that with so many uncertainties, it would be inappropriate to proceed.
“All exhibitors bookings will be honoured for next year’s show, for now our committee asks that you all stay safe and join us again on the 4th and 5th September 2021 at what we hope to be our best show yet.”
Tuesday, 26th May, 2020 8:23am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nGo
Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Shorwell, What's On
