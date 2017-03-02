Wool Spinning: Our Flickr group ‘Picture of the Week’

There are always so many great shots shared in our Flickr Pool, but we particularly like a series of wool spinning shots shared with us this week by Damian Haworth.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Wool Spinning

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

There are so many brilliant shots, it makes it very hard to choose our favourite, but we love a series of wool spinning shots (what’s this?) shared with us by Damian Haworth.

Wool Spinning in East Cowes

Join the Flickr Pool
Be sure to check out Damian’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Damian Haworth

Thursday, 2nd March, 2017 8:57am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f3T

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Picture of the Week

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*