Wool Spinning: Our Flickr group ‘Picture of the Week’

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

There are so many brilliant shots, it makes it very hard to choose our favourite, but we love a series of wool spinning shots (what’s this?) shared with us by Damian Haworth.

Join the Flickr Pool

Be sure to check out Damian’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Damian Haworth