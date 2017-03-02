Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 2nd March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Bellevue Road will be closed on one day between 9am on Monday 14 March and 4pm on Thursday 17 March 2016 for the installation of water service connections by Clancy Docwra for Southern Water. The closure is from Dover Street to its junction with Trinity Street. For further details about these works please contact Southern Water on 0845 278 084.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bellevue Road
Location: at Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Bellevue Road)
02 March — 06 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
02 March — 06 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Upton Road
Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Upton Road)
03 March — 07 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 March — 07 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 March — 07 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Appx 100m Past Windmill Close Moving Towards Upton Cross On Both Sides Of The C/Way : Upton Road-Ryde
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 22 X P/H’S
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alum Bay New Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 05 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In The Verge At The Jcn With Cliff Road
Works description: These Works Are For The Excavation And Installation Of Mono-Pole & Cabinet Bases To Include Associated Ducting
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Advanced planning
Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
03 March — 07 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Court On Avenue Road.
Works description: Sandown – 362378 – Other – Core Drill Juf6 (Wp1) And Lay 4 Metres Of D54 1 Way Duct (2m-Soft & 2m-F/W) To Meet With Builders Own Onsite Duct At Siteboundary.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rookley : Whole Length Of Highwood Lane Ml 630237, 630238, 630239 : Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Prepworks – Kerbing And Accesses Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
03 March — 09 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No.4 And No. 6 New Rd, Brading
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 26 Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Birch Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Sylvan Avenue, 124m, Ml 160338: Birch Close-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cook Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 March — 07 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 Cook Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Greenways, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Uplands Road, 234m, Ml 140325: Greenways-Northwood
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Little Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Little Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 14 Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight /
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Evegot
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spring Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Left Hand Spur Off Spring Walk, 26m, Ml 240248a: Spring Walk-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 19
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Glen Rose ,Westhill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
