Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 2nd March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Bellevue Road will be closed on one day between 9am on Monday 14 March and 4pm on Thursday 17 March 2016 for the installation of water service connections by Clancy Docwra for Southern Water. The closure is from Dover Street to its junction with Trinity Street. For further details about these works please contact Southern Water on 0845 278 084.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Name: Bellevue Road

Location: at Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Bellevue Road)

02 March — 06 March

Name: Diversion

Location: at Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

02 March — 06 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Name: Upton Road

Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Upton Road)

03 March — 07 March

Name: Diversion

Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 March — 07 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 March — 07 March

Works location: Ryde : Appx 100m Past Windmill Close Moving Towards Upton Cross On Both Sides Of The C/Way : Upton Road-Ryde

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 22 X P/H’S

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alum Bay New Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 05 March

Works location: In The Verge At The Jcn With Cliff Road

Works description: These Works Are For The Excavation And Installation Of Mono-Pole & Cabinet Bases To Include Associated Ducting

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Advanced planning

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

03 March — 07 March

Works location: S/O Court On Avenue Road.

Works description: Sandown – 362378 – Other – Core Drill Juf6 (Wp1) And Lay 4 Metres Of D54 1 Way Duct (2m-Soft & 2m-F/W) To Meet With Builders Own Onsite Duct At Siteboundary.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Works location: Rookley : Whole Length Of Highwood Lane Ml 630237, 630238, 630239 : Highwood Lane-Rookley

Works description: Prepworks – Kerbing And Accesses Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

03 March — 09 March

Works location: No.4 And No. 6 New Rd, Brading

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Works location: 26 Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Birch Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 14 March

Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Sylvan Avenue, 124m, Ml 160338: Birch Close-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cook Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 March — 07 March

Works location: 5 Cook Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Uplands Road, 234m, Ml 140325: Greenways-Northwood

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Little Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Works location: 2 Little Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Works location: 14 Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight /

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 March — 13 March

Works location: Outside Evegot

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Works location: Newport: Left Hand Spur Off Spring Walk, 26m, Ml 240248a: Spring Walk-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 10 March

Works location: Os 19

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Works location: Glen Rose ,Westhill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start