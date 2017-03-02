Isle of Wight MP attacks Indies over council budgets

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner. Ed

The Island’s MP Andrew Turner has announced the Secretary of State for the Department of Communities and Local Government (DCLG), the Rt. Hon. Sajid Javid MP will visit the Island on 23rd March.

Full details of the visit will be announced in due course, but the Secretary of State has already agreed to be keynote speaker for an afternoon conference of local Conservative members and supporters and to speak at an evening event. Mr Turner invited him to visit the Island some time ago, as part of the ongoing process of securing extra future funding.

Mr Turner said:

“At the beginning of 2016 Cllr. Bacon, then IW Council Leader, told me it was impossible to set a lawful and balanced budget for 2017/18. Based on what he told me I organised a meeting with the responsible Minister, raised it during Prime Minister’s questions and arranged for the then Secretary of State, to visit the Island. “DCLG officials examined the Council’s finances; it was clear the situation was not as being portrayed. Nobody denies these are difficult times but, as shown by the various budget proposals debated by the Council, there were a number of ways the Council’s books could be balanced. On 13th January Cllr. Bacon wrote to accept the four-year financial settlement, claiming the Council would not ‘remain viable’ without more Government funding. “Just a few weeks later, on 22nd February, his Independent Group put forward a budget saying they don’t need to raise Council Tax as permitted by Government. The mixed messages and misrepresentation of the Island’s position has frankly, not helped our cause. “I have persuaded the Government that the Island does have unique challenges and I am working with Ministers and the Council to ensure the planned new funding formula meets the additional costs we face. I will continue that work after the May local elections. “I am always happy to try to persuade the Government to give the Island more resources, but that dialogue must be based on transparency and honesty.”

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart, added:

“I am delighted that Sajid has accepted Andrew’s invitation to come to the Island and look forward to having constructive discussions with him on how we can make a case for additional support to move the Island forward. This visit will give us the opportunity to start those necessary discussions and in doing so there will be no mixed messages from me. “I am currently leading a strong, hard-working, cross-party administration, which is determined to do right by the people of the Island. We know we have challenges, for example we have 50% more residents over the age of 65 than the UK average and we have the unique costs of delivering public services on an Island with no physical link to the mainland. “It is clear that by working closely with the Island’s MP we will be able to get the ear of Government and then proactively put forward our case.”

Image: © Parliament TV