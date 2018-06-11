Yinspire Yoga studio latest Isle of Wight business to install defibrillator

Yinspire Yoga in Brading is the latest Isle of Wight business to install a life-saving defibrillator.

Yinspire was started by Jessica Garbett in 2015 and operates from two studios in Brading centre and Rowborough, between Brading and Ryde.

Jessica said,

“My town centre studio is very close to public defibrillators at The Brading Centre and The Bugle, but my rural studio at Rowborough is a mile, and several critical minutes, away from one.

“The studio has grown to host not just my own Yoga classes, but a range of classes, workshops and retreats like Mindfulness and Tai Chi with other teachers. There could be up to twenty people on site at anyone time, maybe with medical conditions as we tend to focus on slower, more therapeutic styles of Yoga and holistic practices.

“Whilst I hope the defibrillator is never used, it’s reassuring to have one in case there was ever an incident.”