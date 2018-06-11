Yinspire Yoga studio latest Isle of Wight business to install defibrillator

Across the Isle of Wight businesses and organisation are realising the importance of investing in having a defibrillator close to hand.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

yinspire - room

Yinspire Yoga in Brading is the latest Isle of Wight business to install a life-saving defibrillator.

Yinspire was started by Jessica Garbett in 2015 and operates from two studios in Brading centre and Rowborough, between Brading and Ryde.

Jessica said,

“My town centre studio is very close to public defibrillators at The Brading Centre and The Bugle, but my rural studio at Rowborough is a mile, and several critical minutes, away from one.

“The studio has grown to host not just my own Yoga classes, but a Yinspire yoga - defibrillator 230range of classes, workshops and retreats like Mindfulness and Tai Chi with other teachers. There could be up to twenty people on site at anyone time, maybe with medical conditions as we tend to focus on slower, more therapeutic styles of Yoga and holistic practices.

“Whilst I hope the defibrillator is never used, it’s reassuring to have one in case there was ever an incident.”

The studio is hoping to run a resuscitation training session for Yoga Teachers soon. If you have an enquiry call (01983) 334888.

Monday, 11th June, 2018 11:30am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kWR

Filed under: Health, Island-wide, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*