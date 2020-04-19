14: Official count of Isle of Wight residents who have died after testing positive for Coronavirus

One more Isle of Wight resident has been recorded as passing away after being tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total to 14.
The latest death was recorded on Friday 17th April 2020.
Latest figures
The latest official figures for Isle of Wight NHS Trust patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus still stands at 67 (these are only the numbers from the hospital).
Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including care homes – with Island residents showing symptoms and self-isolating. Only those requiring hospital treatment are currently being tested.
As of Thursday 16th April, 15 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.
Gearing up for increase in cases
Maggie Oldham, the CEO of Isle of Wight NHS Trust recently stated,
“I can tell you without doubt we will definitely see more cases in the coming days, weeks and months.”
Our thoughts are with family and friends of all the families and the NHS staff working hard to save lives.
Sunday, 19th April, 2020 2:28pm
By Sally Perry
