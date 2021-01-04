18 primary schools partially closed on the Isle of Wight due to Covid-19

The row about whether primary schools should reopen to pupils this week continues, as the Isle of Wight council advise that no schools on the Island are fully closed.

An Isle of Wight council spokesperson said:

“No schools on the Island are fully closed. Some are partially closed due to staff shortages, resulting from a member(s) of staff that has tested positive, or those that are self-isolating due to being a close contact of a positive case and those that are participating in union action. “Isle of Wight schools will continue to follow the national guidance that the government has published which takes into account all of the scientific evidence. “If that advice changes, due to the increasing pandemic, all our Schools will deal with guidance in the same professional manner they have to date.”

Isle of Wight schools partially closed:

Queensgate

St Mary’s

Haylands

Barton

Chillerton & Rookley

Summerfield

Broadlea

Newchurch

Nettlestone

Greenmount

Godshill

Arreton

St Thomas

Niton

The Bay

Holy Cross

Hunnyhill

Brading

Image: Luke Marshall under CC BY 2.0