18 primary schools partially closed on the Isle of Wight due to Covid-19

The Isle of Wight council say Island schools will “continue to follow the national guidance that the government has published which takes into account all of the scientific evidence”. Details of partially closed schools within

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

colourful chairs stacked

The row about whether primary schools should reopen to pupils this week continues, as the Isle of Wight council advise that no schools on the Island are fully closed.

An Isle of Wight council spokesperson said:

“No schools on the Island are fully closed. Some are partially closed due to staff shortages, resulting from a member(s) of staff that has tested positive, or those that are self-isolating due to being a close contact of a positive case and those that are participating in union action.

“Isle of Wight schools will continue to follow the national guidance that the government has published which takes into account all of the scientific evidence.

“If that advice changes, due to the increasing pandemic, all our Schools will deal with guidance in the same professional manner they have to date.”

Isle of Wight schools partially closed:

  • Queensgate
  • St Mary’s
  • Haylands
  • Barton
  • Chillerton & Rookley
  • Summerfield
  • Broadlea
  • Newchurch
  • Nettlestone
  • Greenmount
  • Godshill
  • Arreton
  • St Thomas
  • Niton
  • The Bay
  • Holy Cross
  • Hunnyhill
  • Brading

Image: Luke Marshall under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 4th January, 2021 5:49pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oat

Filed under: Education, Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*