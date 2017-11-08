Want Isle of Wight Gigabit broadband? Here’s where and when

WightFibre announced earlier today their plans for Gigabit Island, that Gigabit (1,000Mb) Internet speeds available to homes and businesses across the Island by 2021.

The £35m investment from Infracaptial will see 50,000 residences hooked into the full-fibre, future proof, ultrafast broadband, including areas that WightFibre do not already cover.

When will it happen?

The Islandwide deployment of Gigabit Island starts in mid-2018 and will take around three years for the installation of the cables and connection of the Island’s key towns and villages to be completed.

The first to connect will be businesses, innovation hubs, business parks and industrial estates that rely on data in any form for their commercial existence. This will take place in Autumn 2018 and will be closely followed by homes with heavy Internet use.

All homes on the WightFibre network will move to full-fibre within five years.

What about where I live?

Want to know when Gigabit Broadband is coming to your town or village?

Phase 1: Cowes, Newport Upgrade 2018-19 Phase 2: Ryde, Bembridge, Nettlestone 2019 Phase 3: Sandown, Shanklin 2019-2020 Phase 4: Ventnor 2020 Phase 5: West Wight TBC

Click on image to see larger version



How will it happen?

Full-fibre broadband uses fibre optic cabling all the way from the exchange into the home. This compares to existing broadband infrastructure on the Island which uses fibre to the cabinet but then copper twisted pair from the cabinet to the home.

Click on image to see larger version



Full details of the advantages of the ultra-fast broadband can be found in the document



