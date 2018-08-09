2,859km on Newport-Cowes cycleway brings funding boost for girlguides

Suzanne shares this latest news on behalf of Girlguiding Isle of Wight. Ed

Girlguiding Isle of Wight has been presented with a cheque for £772 by WightAid.

This presentation was made to members of Girlguiding IW by Brian Marriott, a Trustee of WightAid during Lendy Cowes Week.

Bicycle Island Challenge

The £772 was raised by those taking part in the Red Funnel Bicycle Island Challenge during June, when Girlguiding IW was selected by Bicycle Island as their charity to support.

Whilst the presentation was being made there was a surprise for the Girlguiding members with a visit from the Island’s High Sheriff, Gioia Minghella-Giddens.

2859km cycled on Newport-Cowes cycleway

During June the challenge was to ride the Newport-Cowes cycleway as many times as possible and register your endeavours on the Bicycle Island App. The total reached was a record-breaking 2,859km raising the £772 total.

Since its formation, some eighteen months ago, WightAid has granted £200,000 to 62 groups and charities with support coming from local businesses. It is a way that Island businesses can support local charities which in turn benefits the Island’s community.

‘Girls That Can’

It was a busy Lendy Cowes Week Ladies Day for the Girlguiding members as after the cheque presentation they were undertaking STEM challenges set by the 1851 Trust on their stand on Cowes Parade.

Members of Girlguiding IW were invited to take part in this special day for girls and women with the invitation coming from The 1851 Trust, official charity of Lendy Cowes Week, which organised activities throughout the Week for young people.

With this special day for girls and women entitled ‘Girls That Can’- Girlguiding members certainly lived up to that.