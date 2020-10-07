45 Isle of Wight households at risk of homelessness each week, says council officer

At last week’s Policy and Scrutiny Committee for Neighbourhoods and Regeneration committee meeting, Jamie Brenchley – the Isle of Wight council’s (IWC) service manager for housing needs and homelessness – presented an update to the committee about homelessness on the Island.

Some evictions can now be implemented

In response to a query about the change to eviction notice restrictions, raised by Cllr Tig Outlaw, Jamie explained that some evictions are now able to implemented.

As reported by News OnTheWight last month, any new notice from the end of August needs to be for a six month period unless there are certain circumstances, such as six months of rent arrears or anti social behaviour.

45 approaches from households each week

Mr Brenchley explained that IWC has been very busy throughout the Covid-19 crisis, over the last four to five weeks they have received 45 approaches from households each week at risk of homelessness.

He did say this was not yet leading to an increase in households with no place to stay. However, he added,

“There is a risk as we move forward that it could change and people could fall into statutory services, whereby we do have to provide some form of emergency accommodation. But so far locally, we seem to have a common sense approach that’s been applied. “Landlords are working with us and working with their tenants, trying to find solutions, rather than resorting to more punitive measures, which would lead people to be homeless.”

Breakdown in relationships

Mr Brenchley added that,

“Some of the biggest pressures we are seeing is the relationship breakdowns and people not having a place where they can keep themselves safe. “The presentations we are seeing are more around the single households rather than families.”

Extra funding for domestic abuse services

From April 2021 more people are expected to be helped when a new law comes into force placing a duty on councils to support victims of domestic abuse.

The Isle of Wight council will receive additional funding to help make sure they have services in place.

Image: Diogo Brandao under CC BY 2.0