£48,000 cash boost for Isle of Wight group that supports unpaid carers

Local community group, Carers IW, is today celebrating after being awarded almost £48,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work with unpaid carers.

We are based at the Riverside and St Mary’s Hospital. We will use the cash to offer carers at home 6 free respite hours of support so they can have a small amount of time away from the home or some help around the home.

A range of support services

Carers IW has been running since 2014 and offering support to adult carers of adults across the Island.

We offer a range support from emotional support, craft sessions, meditation, self-care cafes to training.

The diverse support on offer enable carers to make new friendships, while learning new skills and having fun. While enjoyable, carers are also gaining greater confidence, self-belief, and important coping skills.

Martin: Even more important due to Covid-19

Elizabeth Martin, Manager of Carers IW, says:

“We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. “Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to offer carers some time away from their caring role. “This is even more important now as a lot of carers across the Island have had little time off from their role during the last few months.”

Carer’s IW have literally been a life-saver for me

Lynette, a carer supported by Carers IW, says:

“During a prolonged and traumatic journey with my husband’s Alzheimer’s Disease, Carer’s IW have literally been a life-saver for me. “They have provided a brilliant, knowledgeable, empathetic Key worker and also an Advocate for me. “They have a huge variety of workshops and drop-ins for information, training sessions and ‘Salvation’ respite weekends for those that care. “The whole team are enthusiastic, friendly and totally dedicated, in fact, I don’t know how I would cope without them.”

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0